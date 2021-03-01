United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 264.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.18% of United Parcel Service worth $265,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. 81,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,576. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.58. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

