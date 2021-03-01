Univar Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,363 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,673% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

UNVR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

