Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Universal Display by 86.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Universal Display by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $7.64 on Monday, reaching $219.33. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

