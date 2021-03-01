Uquid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.06 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $85.06 million and $11.87 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00017640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00795405 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00030115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00041757 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

