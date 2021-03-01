Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.60 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 353,043 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

