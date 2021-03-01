US Bancorp DE Buys 881 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

