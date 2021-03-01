US Bancorp DE Has $406,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR opened at $57.13 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.