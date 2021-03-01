US Bancorp DE Sells 1,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

