US Bancorp DE Sells 5,529 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

