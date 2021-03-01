US Bancorp DE Sells 670 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

