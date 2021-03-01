US Bancorp DE Sells 717 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

