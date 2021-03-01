USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $15.39 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $56.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.28 or 0.00529415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00468440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027090 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

