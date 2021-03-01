Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 111,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 368,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 96,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Usio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

