Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,175 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

