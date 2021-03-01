Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 725 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

