Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.70% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

