Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.93 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

