Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 39,050 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 236.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 731,830 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in POSCO by 95.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in POSCO by 63.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.