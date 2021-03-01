Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

PSA opened at $233.94 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

