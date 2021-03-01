Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Balchem by 35.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Balchem by 208.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $119.36 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

