Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,202 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.