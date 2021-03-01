Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $19,090,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. 47,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

