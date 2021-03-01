Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 177,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.