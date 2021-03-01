Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

