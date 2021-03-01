Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.89 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

