Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 555.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,066. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

