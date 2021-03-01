Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Cut by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VB traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.56. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,490. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18.

