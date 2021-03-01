Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 295,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 181,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.10. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,303. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

