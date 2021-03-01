Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $573.50 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

