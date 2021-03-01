Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,611,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

