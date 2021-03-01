Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCYE opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Velocity Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Velocity Energy

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

