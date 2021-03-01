Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.