VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $229.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $195.80. The company had a trading volume of 575,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,448. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

