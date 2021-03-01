VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

