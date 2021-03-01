Verisk Analytics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

