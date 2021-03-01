Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $11.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,553. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.33 and a 200-day moving average of $380.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

