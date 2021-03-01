Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 434.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.