Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

