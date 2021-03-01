Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,136,000 after buying an additional 376,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.58. 48,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,042. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

