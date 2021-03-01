Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

