VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.18

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 16124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.