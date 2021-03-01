Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Buys 4,000 Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £22,720 ($29,683.83).

LON EDIN opened at GBX 551 ($7.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a current ratio of 26.56. The stock has a market cap of £948.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.05. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 582 ($7.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

