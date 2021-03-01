Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22,661 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

