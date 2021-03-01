Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $353,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,914,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,010 shares of company stock worth $38,289,861. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC opened at $57.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

