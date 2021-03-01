Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTX stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

