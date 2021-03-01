Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

