Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,003 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Groupon stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

