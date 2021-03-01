Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

