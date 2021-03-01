Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 426,540 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

