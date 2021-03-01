Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $463.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,202,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,802 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

